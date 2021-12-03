Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has stated the club are “aware” of the Irish markets as they hunt for potential transfer targets.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Luton Town are among the EFL clubs scouring various markets for potential new recruits.

Irish markets have proven to be successful for plenty of clubs before, and Hatters boss Nathan Jones is aware of how fruitful the region can be as well.

As quoted by Luton Today, Jones stated that he knows the Irish markets “very well” as he discussed Luton Town’s recruitment plans for the January transfer window.

Jones went on to acknowledge a link with Derry City midfielder Patrick McEleney, who sees his contract with his current club expire at the end of December.

Here’s what Jones had to say:

“We look at all markets now with our increased recruitment and possibilities of recruitment. We do, but we tend to sign players that we really know and see and we’re very happy with our recruitment.

“We are aware of the Irish markets, I know that very well myself.

“If something is better than what we have and really interesting then we’ll bite on that.

“We have been linked with Patrick McEleney in terms of bringing him in, so we know the Irish market.

“I have known it for a while, it’s just whether we want to delve into it, but we’re happy with our recruitment.”

Moving forward

With their planning for the January window seemingly ongoing, Luton Town will be determined to get back on track in the Championship.

Jones’s side are without a win in four games, with their recent dip seeing them drop to 15th. Next up for the Hatters, who have propelled themselves up the table and into the chasing pack after a shaky start.

A win for Luton could see them jump up as high as 8th, with the Championship table as tightly-packed as ever heading into the congested festive period.