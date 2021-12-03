Blackburn Rovers will look into the possibility of loaning out goalkeeper Aynsley Pears this January, it has emerged.

Thomas Kaminski has cemented his spot as Blackburn Rovers’ go-to goalkeeper since joining from KAA Gent in 2020.

He arrived in the same transfer window as Aynsley Pears, who has been Tony Mowbray’s No.2 for much of his time at Ewood Park since joining from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

However, Pears could have a chance at getting a run in the side, with Kaminski suffering an abdominal muscle injury. The Belgian shot-stopper made way for Pears against Stoke City last weekend, with the 23-year-old seeing out the clean sheet.

It marked his first senior appearance of the season, with his lack of game time leading to discussions over a possible loan move in January.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers boss Mowbray revealed there is a chance of Pears heading out on a temporary basis in the upcoming transfer window to give him more game time. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Aynsley has the potential to be a really good goalkeeper but the problem for a No.2 goalie is when do they play?

“I’ve discussed with him only last week about the potential of him going out on loan in January, but we’ll have to see how Thomas is and what that means for us.

“Do we then have to go and recruit a half senior goalie or are we going to rest our hopes on Jordan Eastham or our other young goalies who in a few years will be really exciting, but whether they are ready now to step in if the No.1 is another question.

“We’ll assess Aynsley over the next month or so.”

A chance to impress

With Kaminski touch and go for this weekend’s clash with Preston North End, it awaits to be seen if Pears makes his first Blackburn Rovers start of the season.

The Durham-born ‘keeper has had to wait patiently for a chance to play, having made only five appearances since joining last year.

If Kaminski is able to recover smoothly, a loan could be perfect for Pears. He was linked with a temporary move to Doncaster Rovers during the summer, so it will be interesting to see if fresh interest arises should he become available.