It was reported earlier today by Football Insider that Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos is being monitored by multiple clubs including Norwich, Fulham, and Bournemouth.

Roos is a player who has massively split opinion during his time at Derby.

The Dutchman has proven capable of pulling off a brilliant match-deciding save, but, on the other hand, he is also prone to a clanger.

He has suffered a few of already this season, most notably his mistake which led to a goal in the home match against Bournemouth and his sending off away to Sheffield United.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions to the Roos news on Twitter from Derby fans:

Does he need dropping off? — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) December 3, 2021

Boys we’ll pay you.. please don’t pull out of this. — Curt (@DcfcLad98) December 3, 2021

I will quite happily pay for his taxi — NigelsRadioTakeover (@NigelsRadio) December 3, 2021

Ill pay for petrol — ً (@ad4mwyd) December 3, 2021

Be my guest https://t.co/MtaIoBGjac — Tom Lummo (@TLummo) December 3, 2021

Ahaha I’ll pay for his taxi https://t.co/6jbQBfyki2 — Kalum Mclaughlin (@kalum1884) December 3, 2021

almost as if he’s a good keeper and our fans just scapegoat him https://t.co/sXMHfhL9JY — conor (average max bird enjoyer) (@reaIgone) December 3, 2021

Fantastic news! Imagine if we actually get money for him 😂😂 — Mark Hadfield (@hadders76) December 3, 2021

Can have him as far as I’m concerned — Olly (@ollylcs) December 3, 2021

The large majority of Derby fans seem amused and shocked that Roos is being linked with clubs who are either in the Premier League or fighting to be there.

A reason behind the Derby fans seemingly not caring too much about Roos potentially leaving may be because they have two more than capable back-up goalkeepers who can start for the club if Roos does decide to leave.

Those goalkeepers are of course David Marshall, who is yet to feature for the Rams this season, and Ryan Allsopp who was outstanding for Derby before he made an error which led to a goal against Luton. Allsopp was dropped from the starting XI following the mistake.