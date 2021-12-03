Barnsley’s Mads Andersen has given new boss Poya Asbaghi his seal of approval.

The Tykes’ defender says their manager has been ‘great’ since his move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Asbaghi, 36, was chosen as the man to replace Markus Schopp last month.

He left his role as manager of Sweden Under-21s to move to South Yorkshire.

‘Great’…

Andersen has been impressed so far and has said:

“He’s been great, he has a good plan. He’s been a leader we can follow.

“He’s very clear in his communication. It’s very important to have more time to work with him in training. That’s huge for us.”

So far

Asbaghi watched from the stands as Barnsley were beaten 4-1 by Fulham on 20th November before taking charge of the 2-0 loss at home to Swansea City a few days later.

His side then drew 0-0 with Peterborough United at home last time out.

What next?

The Tykes are currently eight points from safety with only Derby County the difference between them and the bottom of the league.

They are back in action tomorrow at home to rivals Huddersfield Town, followed by a trip to Preston North End next weekend.

Andersen’s season

The Danish defender has played four times so far this term.

He is now in his third campaign at Barnsley and will be eager to avoid relegation to League One.

Andersen played a huge role in them getting into the Play-Offs last season under Valerien Ismael.