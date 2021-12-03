Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has sent a classy message about Leam Richardson on Twitter (see tweet below).

I would like to thank Leam Richardson for his endless contribution to this wonderful club. He has continued to show that the clubs best interests and players are always his priority. pic.twitter.com/eWDHDbjmQk — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@TalalAlHammad32) December 2, 2021

Wigan Athletic will be naming their south stand ‘The Leam Richardson stand’ after he helped save Charlie Wyke’s life.

Wyke was stabilised by his boss and club doctor Jonathan Tobin last week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Latics will now be honouring their manager by naming a stand after him.



Great gesture

In honor of Leam and all that he has done for the club, players and fans, we will be renaming the Southstand to The Leam Richardson Stand. pic.twitter.com/WNLbkkazGm — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@TalalAlHammad32) December 2, 2021

Richardson, 42, has been in charge of Wigan since last year and helped them survive in League One last term.

He was then kept in charge once Al Hammad took over and has since guided the North West club to the other end of the table.

They are currently joint-top of the division along with Rotherham United and have their sights set on promotion to the Championship.

Career to date

Richardson played for Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool in his playing days before retiring in 2013.

He has since delved into the coaching world and worked with Paul Cook Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth before joining him at Wigan.

The Leeds-born man then took over when Cook left and hasn’t looked back since.

What next?

Wigan are in FA Cup this action this weekend away at Colchester United as they look to reach the third round.

The ‘Tics won it in 2013 and will be looking to create some more history this year.