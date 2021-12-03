Gateshead midfielder Jack Hunter says the non-league side are all ‘focused’ on causing an upset against Charlton Athletic this evening.

The National League North side take on the Addicks at home in the FA Cup second round tonight.

Hunter, 24, has been a key player for Gateshead so far this season and will be itching to impress.

The non-league outfit are managed by former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson.

‘Lot of quality players’…

Speaking ahead of the game against Charlton, Hunter has told the club’s YouTube channel: “We’ll have to respect Charlton, they’re a massive club, massive team and we’re going to have to give our best.”

He added: “They’ve got a lot of quality players so we’ll all have to be on our game to get the result but I try not to get drawn in on the fact it’s Charlton, they’re in League One, I think the lads are like that as well.

“We’re all focused and hoping we can do well.”

Charlton situation

The Addicks are expected to field a strong side for this one as they look to make the third round for when Premier League/Championship sides come in.

Johnnie Jackson remains in caretaker charge and has done a decent job since taking over from Nigel Adkins at the end of October.



More on Hunter

He will be eager to cause Charlton some problems tonight on the big stage.

Hunter started his career at Newcastle and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side.

He went on to play for their Under-23s but was released in 2018.