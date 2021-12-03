Bournemouth, Fulham and Norwich City are all ‘weighing up bids’ for Derby County keeper Kelle Roos, reports Football Insider.

Roos, 29, sees his Derby County contract expire next summer, and the Rams could sanction his sale in January as their financial woes continue.

And Football Insider now report that Norwich City, as well as the Championship’s top two sides Bournemouth and Fulham are all considering a January offer for the Dutchman who’s featured 16 times in the Championship this season, keeping four clean sheets.

A surprise move?

Roos has had spells of good and bad form for Derby this season and seeing his links to the Championship’s top clubs may come as something of a surprise to Rams fans.

He’s certainly split opinion this season. Bu Wayne Rooney’s side remain of the best in terms of defensive records this season – they’ve conceded just 17 goals in their 20 league fixtures this season.

And from a Derby perspective, they’ll surely take what they can get in January for a player coming into the final months of his contract, and given their uncertain future it seems unlikely that Roos or any of their other players who see their contracts out at the end of this season, will sign an extension.

Bournemouth, Fulham back up?

With both Bournemouth and Fulham looking good for promotion this season, a move for Roos looks as though it would be one to provide back-up – Fulham in particular already have two good first-team goalkeepers in Paolo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak.

Norwich City meanwhile cold be on their way back down to the Championship and Roos could well be seen as a signing in preparation for that.

Fulham and Bournemouth go head-to-head in the Championship later this evening, whilst Derby travel to Bristol City tomorrow.