Top of the table Fulham welcome 2nd-place Bournemouth in the Championship tonight, in a huge game in the race for promotion.

Marco Silva’s Fulham currently sit a point and a place ahead of Scott Parker’s Bournemouth, as the former Fulham boss readies his new side for an exciting game at Craven Cottage tonight.

A win for the Cherries would see them reclaim their top spot after a dip in form whilst Fulham could pull four points clear of Bournemouth with a win, and 11 points clear of QPR in 3rd.

Fulham team news

The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler revealed yesterday that Ivan Cavaleiro is set to miss out, but that Tom Cairney is expected to be back in the squad.

Marco Silva's team news before Bournemouth. Only Ivan Cavaleiro out, Nathaniel Chalobah back with the group this week. "Some players not 100 per cent, tomorrow I will decide." Tom Cairney is back. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) December 2, 2021

Nathaniel Chalobah is back in training but not expected to take part tonight, with Terrence Kongolo (knee) a long-term absentee for the Whites.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Robinson

Ream

Adarabioyo

Odoi

Reed

Seri

Kebano

Carvalho

Wilson

Mitrovic

Silva has plenty of options in his side and he could well rotate should he choose to. But given the importance of tonight’s game it’s certainty that he’ll field the strongest squad available to him and that would be an unchanged side from the one that drew v Preston last time out.

It was a disappointing result but back at the Cottage, Fulham should have the wind in their sails and the confidence to put on a good show against their former boss.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.