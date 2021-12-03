Middlesbrough got back to winning ways against Huddersfield at the weekend, after a run of five games without a victory previously.

Middlesbrough have had mixed fortunes so far under new boss Chris Wilder, with his three games in charge resulting in one win, one draw and one loss.

Consistency has been a huge issue for Boro throughout the campaign so far. But Wilder will look to address that this weekend when they face Swansea with hopes of achieving back-to-back wins.

The win against Huddersfield took the Teessiders into the top half and into 12th position in the table. A victory over Swansea could see them jump to as high as eighth.

Here is the Middlesbrough XI we predict Wilder will choose in order to attempt to do just that:

GK – Luke Daniels

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Marcus Tavernier

LWB – Marc Bola

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Duncan Watmore

We predict that Wilder will make just one change to the side that started against Huddersfield a week ago.

With Dael Fry and Martin Payero back in contention it gives the Boro boss food for thought, and we expect 36-year-old Sol Bamba to be given a rest in place of Fry.

Payero may have some more to do to get into the starting XI, particularly due to the form shown by the midfield three of Howson, Crooks, and Tavernier. The wing backs will also likely stay the same.

Up top Wilder confirmed Sporar and Watmore have got the shirts at the moment and so we don’t expect to see any rotation there.