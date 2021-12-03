Nottingham Forest have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of Hearts’ John Souttar ahead of the January transfer window, reports Football Insider.

Souttar. 25, has recently been linked with a host of Championship clubs.

The Scot is out of contract at the end of this campaign and has turned down the offer of a renewal from Hearts.

Now, Football Insider have revealed that Nottingham Forest recently sent scouts to watch Souttar in action for Hearts against Celtic earlier this month, as the Reds looking to up the ante in their pursuit of the Scot.

Football Insider’s report then go on to reveal how Rangers and Stoke City are the teams currently keeping a close eye on Souttar.

Plenty of options

Souttar has plenty of suitors heading into January and given his Hearts contract situation, it seems like a January transfer could very well be on the cards.

Nottingham Forest’s interest now seems legit given that they’ve recently scouted the defender – the club have previously scoured the Scottish leagues for Scott McKenna who’s since become a key player for Forest, so they and Souttar will know that a move could well pay dividends.

Rangers though would obviously prove an attractive move. They’re currently top of the Scottish top flight and under new management, whilst Stoke City are also an attractive destination and Souttar has links to the Potters too, with his brother Harry having shined for Stoke City this season before injury.

Forest would certainly have to act fast and put their money where their mouth is if they want to bring in Souttar. But under Steve Cooper the club has a new lease of life and a new trajectory, which should prove attractive to players looking to join the English leagues.

Up next for the Reds is a home clash v Peterborough United this weekend.