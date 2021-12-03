Juventus’ pursuit of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks ‘unlikely’ according to Sport Witness.

Mitrovic, 27, has been linked with a host of top European clubs heading into January. Juventus among the likes of Bayern Munich and more are said to be looking at the striker, who’s so far scored 21 goals in the Championship this season.

Reports coming out of Italy (via Sport Witness) say the Juventus remain keen on the Serb. They say that the Italian club are ‘hot’ for Mitrovic, and that Fulham isn’t ‘enough’ for the star striker.

But Sport Witness go on to write how they believe Juventus’ pursuit of Mitrovic is simply paper talk, and that a potential move for the striker in January still seems unlikely.

Fulham not likely to budge

Given that Fulham currently sit top of the Championship table, largely in part to Mitrovic’s 21 league goals this season, it seems unlikely that the London club would entertain selling their star player midway through the campaign.

And Mitrovic too looks unlikely to want to leave during the season – he’s long made his love for the club known and after the turmoils he endured last season, he looks happy playing his football for Fulham once again.

What’s more is that, under Marco Silva, Mitrovic has taken his game to another level and should he keep up his scoring form for the remainder of this season then he’ll surely be ready to finally crack the Premier League.

The Whites go up against 2nd-place Bournemouth tonight in a huge game in the race for promotion.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.