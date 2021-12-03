Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has had his say on the rumours linking him to Premier League side Leeds United, in an interview which appears on Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have fended off interest from the top flight in the past for their star players, including Marcus Tavernier. He has been linked to the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Watford.

A new club is now reportedly keen on the 22-year-old, with Leeds United adding Tavernier to their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

In recent seasons, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have signed both Patrick Bamford and Adam Forshaw from Boro and they are looking for a third in Tavernier next month.

However, the midfielder has had his say on the rumours, stating he is aware of the links to Elland Road, but his concentration is on Middlesbrough.

“I’ve seen the Leeds stuff, but only because my mum has been telling me about it. That’s all I know. She tells me what’s flying around out there, but it really doesn’t interest me,” he confirmed.

“I’m a Middlesbrough player and my only focus is getting into the play-offs and winning promotion with us.

“I want to be a Premier League player, but my dream is to do it with Middlesbrough. I’ve come through the academy here, and I want to win promotion with Middlesbrough and play in the Premier League with this club.”

This will be great news for Middlesbrough supporters who have seen Tavernier rise through the ranks and become a vital member of their first-team squad.

Tavernier broke into the squad the season after their last campaign in the Premier League. Since making his debut for the club in the 2017/18 campaign, he has gone on to play 125 times in all competitions. During that time he has scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists.

He has formed a solid relationship with fellow midfielders Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks across the middle in recent weeks and he will likely keep his place under new boss Chris Wilder when Boro take on Swansea City this weekend at the Riverside.