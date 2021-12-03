QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand says the club ‘have to sell’ their key players if the right offers come in.

QPR find themselves 3rd in the Championship as it stands. Mark Warburton has done a fine job over the past three years in galvanising the side, and bringing about some hugely talented players.

The R’s have several key players in the likes of Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie and Chris Willock to name a few – the bulk of those names have attracted Premier League interest at some point over the past couple of seasons too.

And speaking in the QPR fans’ forum last night, Ferdinand gave an honest answer when asked whether or not QPR would cash in on their prize assets at some point down the line, either in the upcoming January transfer window or next summer. He said:

“Obviously we want to keep our prize assets. But when offers come into the club it’s not down to me to say, ‘yes we accept it or we don’t’, it’s something I have to put to the board.

“I don’t want to sell them [our prize assets], I didn’t want to sell [Ebere] Eze, because I felt with Eze in the side this season we’d have a better chance of getting promoted, but the money was too good for us to turn down.

“So the situation is, if the right offer comes in for a player, we have to sell.”

For QPR fans, it’s probably not want they want to hear their director of football saying. The R’s have a great chance of promotion this season but losing any one or more of their key players in January would undoubtedly put a huge dent in their promotion credentials.

At the same time though, earning promotion into the Premier League is a long-term thing. Enough clubs buy their way to promotion but come straight back down at the first time of asking. QPR are certainly going the right way about building a sustainable bid for promotion and selling their best players, whilst it’s a detriment to Warburton, gives the club funding to carry on building.

Up next for the R’s is a home game v Stoke City this weekend.