Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle looks set to be on the move in January, with both West Brom and Nottingham Forest being linked with the striker – but should Stoke City join the race?

Gayle, 31, finds himself on the peripheries of the Newcastle United squad.

The striker has previously proved to be prolific in the Championship, having shone for both Newcastle United and West Brom at this level – Gayle scored 23 goals for the Magpies during the 2016/17 campaign and 24 for the Baggies during the 2018/19 season.

Having featured just three times in the Premier League this season, Newcastle United now look set to move Gayle on in the January transfer window with The Sun saying that both Nottingham Forest and West Brom are keen.

But another Championship side in need of goals is Stoke City – the Potters have established themselves as top-six challengers this season, currently sitting in 7th-place of the table but having only scored 24 goals in their 20 league outings.

Michael O’Neill brought in Sam Surridge over the summer but he’s netted just twice in his 17 league appearances, with Stoke’s top-scorer being Jacob Brown and Nick Powell on five each in the Championship.

If Stoke are to be up in the top-six come the end of the season then they need to have a proven, prolific name in their ranks – Gayle is just that.

As per The Sun’s report, wages look to be an issue. He currently earns a supposed £40,000-a-week and Stoke City spent last summer trying to shed weight off of their wage bill.

But Gayle is certainly a proven name at Championship level and his pace and forward-thinking could really compliment the style of play that O’Neill is trying implement at Stoke City.

One for the Potters to think about – up next for them is a tip to QPR this weekend.