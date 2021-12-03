QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand says the club will likely be looking to loan players in the upcoming January transfer window rather than buy.

QPR currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after the opening 20 games of the season.

The R’s have found themselves as genuine promotion contenders in the Championship this season and, like last season, January could prove a real turning point for the club.

Last time round, Mark Warburton saw a host of players come in on loan and transform their last season.

And this time round, QPR will be looking at loan players once again. Speaking in the QPR fans’ forum last night, director of football Ferdinand had this to say on potential January signings:

“I’m not sure we’ll be buying players in January, but we’d love to be able to add to the squad if we could, because if we can strengthen that’s what we always want to do.

“But the finances have to be there, and I think January is notoriously not a good window to go and buy in. So if there was anything we’re going to do, I would imagine we’re going to loan.”

Last January, QPR brought in all of Stefan Johansen, Jordy De Wijs, Charlie Austin and Sam Field on loan. Those four helped transform QPR’s season and see them mount a late push for the top-six.

This time round, the aim will be to ensure QPR achieve at least a top-six finish, if not more.

The R’s have won their last three now, conceding just once in that period. They look the real deal heading into the congested Christmas period but there remains a long way to go in this season, and should the club not be able to strengthen in January and those clubs around them do, it could well curtail QPR’s campaign.

Up next for the R’s is a home clash v top-six challengers Stoke City this weekend.