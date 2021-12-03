Charlton Athletic striker Conor Washington is hoping that contract talks will ‘open up in the next couple of months’ as he approaches the end of his Addicks contract.

Washington, 29, is out of contract next summer. The striker is now in his second season at the club and is once again proving a prolific name in League One, having scored five in his 16 league outings this time round.

He netted 11 in his 36 League One appearances last time round.

But speaking to London News Online, Washington has spoken out about his contract situation at The Valley, saying:

“It’s never a nice situation as a footballer, coming towards the end of your contract.

“But I’m enjoying playing here – especially under Jacko [Johnnie Jackson]. It’s probably as good a rapport that I’ve had with any set of fans. I know I’ve still got to score more goals. That’s not something I’m going to shy away from.”

Washington had previously made a name for himself in the Football League with Peterborough United. He shone for Posh during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons before earning himself a move to QPR.

But it wouldn’t work out for the Northern Irishman in west London. He undoubtedly struggled with QPR before earning himself a somewhat surprise move to Sheffield United, before then going on to Hearts.

At Charlton though, Washington has found his footing once again, and he seems to be enjoying his football with the London club.

“It’s a massive club and a proud one for me, to be a part of it,” he continued. “My family is settled. My little man goes to school next year.

“I’d like to think contract talks would open up in the next couple of months. But you never know in football, you have to take each day as it comes. It’s not going to affect the way I play or train.”

Charlton haven’t been the most prolific side in League One this season. Washington is their second-highest scorer behind Jayden Stockley who’s netted six in the league this season, and losing Washington for free next summer could prove counterproductive to Johnnie Jackson or whoever may be in charge.

Washington is certainly a player with experience at this level and he’s proven himself before. It’ll likely be a case of impressing the club officials enough in the next few weeks and months before he’s offered a new deal, but given his form so far this season, a new contract could well be in the offing.

Up next for the Addicks is an FA Cup tie v Gateshead this evening.