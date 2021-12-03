Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Aapo Halme is recovering well from injury.

Barnsley are hoping it isn’t too long before he is back training again.

Halme, 23, has had a frustrating season so far and has made just six appearances in all competitions.

However, his rehabilitation is going well as he looks to make his return to action to help his side get out of danger.

Read: Free agent training with Barnsley

‘Going well’….

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash against Huddersfield Town, Asbaghi told the Tykes’ club website: “Aapo Halme’s recovering, his rehab is going well. So hopefully it won’t be too long before he’s back in training again.”

Other team news: “Aaron Leya Iseka and Callum Brittain have both trained with us, so the ambition of course is that they are both going to be in the squad this weekend.”

Story so far

Barnsley swooped to sign Halme in 2019 from Leeds United and he has since made 60 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with four goals from the back.

He helped them get into the Play-Offs last term under Valerien Ismael and his absence has been missed in this campaign.

Read: League One boss praises Barnsley transfer target

Other spells

Halme started his career in his native Finland with stints at Honka, Klubi and HJK Helsink before Leeds lured him to England in 2018.

His time at Elland Road was short-lived though before Barnsley signed him.

What next?

Asbaghi hopes the centre-back returns to training soon which will be a boost to his side.

Barnsley are currently 23rd in the table and are eight points from safety.