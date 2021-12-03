Millwall’s Ryan Leonard could face up to three months out with an ankle injury, London News Online reports.

Leonard 29, is a favoured name among Millwall supporters. The Englishman joined the club during the 2018/19 season and has since racked up 92 league appearances for the club, including 14 in this campaign.

He’d only recently returned to action after suffering ankle ligament damage earlier this year – it ended his 2020/21 season prematurely, sidelining him for six months.

Now after missing Millwall’s last two outings, London News Online has revealed that Leonard faces a further three months on the sidelines with a fresh ankle injury, and that he’s due to see a specialist on Monday to uncover the full extent of his injury.

Speaking to London News Online, Lions boss Gary Rowett said:

“Lenny’s had a scan and we think there is a chance there might be what is called a stress response in there, which essentially gets dealt with in the same way as a fracture – in that you have to allow it to heal for six to eight weeks.

“That’s where we probably think we’re going to be with it. We’re waiting on him seeing the specialist but there is a good chance he’s going to need a period of rest.

“It will be a big blow for us. Lenny has had a frustrating 18 months because I don’t think he has been injured an awful lot previous to that.”

A big blow

Leonard is a versatile name in this Millwall side – he’s able to feature at wing-back under Rowett an can also provide cover in midfielder or even a little further up the pitch.

Having him sidelined for up to tree months is a huge blow for both the club and for Leonard. He’s had some tough luck with injury over the past 18 months or so and was just starting to find his rhythm in the Championship before injury struck yet again.

As for Rowett, he could well be forced to dip into the transfer window come January to find some suitable cover for Leonard, as he vies to finish in the top-six in what is his third season at the club.

Up next for Millwall is a home game v Birmingham City this weekend.