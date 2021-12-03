Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has spoken out about his club’s links to Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne and Ipswich Town’s James Norwood.

Oxford United have been linked with both Browne and Norwood ahead of the January window.

Both players look likely to be leaving their respective clubs on loan and Oxford United have been touted as a possible January destination.

Speaking to Oxford Mail though, Robinson has refused to directly confirm his interest in either player, instead saying:

“That is the calibre [of player we want]. If you’re going to do anything in January, it cannot be to fill a gap, it’s to make this team stronger.

“It’s a horrific window, we all know that, we know how hard it is to get it right. As for names, I think it’s unfair to speak of players who are trying to still get in the teams that they play for.”

Oxford once again find themselves challenging for a top-six spot in League One. The club currently sit in 8th-place of the table after their opening 18 games of the season, having been unbeaten in their last six league fixtures.

“We’ve not had any conversation, and whether we need that position or not, we have so many different ideas,” Robinson said of Browne, who was last week reported to be heading out on loan as he steps up his recovery from an ACL injury at the start of the year.

Browne is someone who Robinson knows – he spent time on loan at Oxford United during both the 2018/19 and the 2019/20 seasons, where he proved a hit on both occasions.

As for Norwood, Robinson was more coy on that rumour, saying:

“I’m certainly not going to speak of any Cooky’s [Paul Cook] players because everyone knows how close we are.”

Norwood has featured just twice in League One this season. He’s fallen right down the pecking order under Paul Cook and looks set to attract some transfer interest in January, having been transfer listed by his club.

A few January additions could be the difference between Oxford United making the top-sic and not this season, with Browne and Norwood two potentially shrewd signings for Robinson’s side.

Up next for Oxford United is a trip to Sunderland this weekend.