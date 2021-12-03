Gillingham will make a decision on Dan Adshead’s future at the club in January, as per a report by Kent Online.

Gillingham currently have the midfielder on loan from Premier League side Norwich City.

However, he suffered a broken foot last weekend in the Gills’ 1-0 home loss to Portsmouth.

He now requires surgery and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Steve Evans’ side will decide what to do with him this winter and it will depend on how his rehabilitation is going by the end of December.

Season so far

Norwich gave Adshead the green light to head out the exit door on loan over the summer to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The youngster has enjoyed plenty of game time with Gillingham so far and has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the League One strugglers.

Career to date

Adshead, 20, is from Manchester and started his career at Rochdale.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the North West club and made his first-team debut at the age of just 16 in 2017.

The England youth international went on to make 25 appearances for the Dale in all competitions before Norwich lured him away from Spotland in June 2019.

Adshead is yet to play for the Canaries at senior level but was loaned out to Dutch side Telstar in the last campaign.

What next?

It will come to light soon whether his time at Gillingham is over following his recent injury.

The Gills are next in action next Tuesday against Rotherham United.