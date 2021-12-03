Port Vale loanee Lewis Cass had the option to re-join Hartlepool United over the summer.

The Newcastle United defender says he decided against another spell with the Pools, as per Newcastle World.

Cass, 21, spent last season on loan at Victoria Park and made 37 appearances in all competitions.

He played a key role in their promotion to League Two under Dave Challinor last season.



No return

The Pools wanted to bring him back for another campaign as they prepared for life in the Football League this past summer.

However, Cass made the decision to move away from the North East for a change of scene.

‘Help me mature’…

He has said: “I was tempted to stay at Pools and I thought that might happen at one point – especially after those highs of promotion.

“But then you reassess the situation and I thought a change of environment and area would benefit me and help me mature as a player and a person.”

Port Vale spell so far

Cass has slotted in nicely into Port Vale’s side this term and has played 21 times altogether.

Darrell Clarke’s side are currently 5th in the league table and are eyeing a promotion to League One. They are outside the automatic places by a single point at the moment.

Career to date

Cass has been on the books at Newcastle since 2012 and has risen up through their academy.

He is still waiting on his first-team appearance for the Premier League side but is gaining plenty of experience out on loan.