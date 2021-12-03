Charlton Athletic are back in action this evening in the FA Cup against Gateshead.

Charlton Athletic are making the long trip up to the North East to take on the National League North side.

Gateshead will be in the hunt for an upset this evening and the Addicks are expected to field a strong side.

Johnnie Jackson’s side beat Aston Villa Under-21s 2-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out.

Team news

Charlton have received a boost with Ryan Inniss returning to training as he recovers from a thigh injury.

He has been out since August but has stepped up his recovery now.

Jackson has said that tonight’s game will come too soon for Jason Pearce, as per the club website.

Jake Forster-Caskey and Sam Lavelle are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-up

Stephen Henderson

Sean Clare

Akin Famewo

Deji Elewere

Papa Souare

Corey Blackett-Taylor

George Dobson

Harry Arter

Charlie Kirk

Elliott Lee

Jayden Stockley

Youngsters?

Mason Burstow may fancy his chances of another appearance after he scored against Aston Villa on Tuesday. He has managed three in six so far this term.

Charles Clayden also enjoyed some minutes in the cup the other night.

Opponents

Gateshead are managed by former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson these days.

They have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Adam Campbell, Greg Olley and Luke Williams.