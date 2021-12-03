Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Richie Wellens.

Here are five early candidates for the job-

Michael Flynn

The Welshman is available after parting company with Newport County earlier this season. He did an impressive job with the League Two side and will be weighing up his next move in the Football League at the moment.

Jonathan Woodgate

He had spells in charge at Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth in the Championship last season and is currently available. The former England defender may feel he has a point to prove as a manager and is an option to Doncaster.

Nigel Adkins

Charlton Athletic sacked him at the end of October after their poor start to the season. The 56-year-old is vastly experienced in the game and has previously managed the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City.

Neil Harris

He remains unattached since his sacking by Cardiff City in January. The former striker spent four years in charge of Millwall before his move to the Bluebirds and gained promotion from League One in 2017.

Neil Warnock

Could he fancy another challenge following his recent departure from Middlesbrough? The 73-year-old has never managed Doncaster but would be an ideal candidate to try and keep them in League One this season.

He joined Boro in June 2020 and won 38.7% of games in charge there.