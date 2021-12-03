Birmingham City are working hard to keep Riley McGree at the club this winter.

Birmingham City want him to stick around for longer, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

McGree, 23, is due to link up with MLS expansion franchise Charlotte in January.

They signed him in October last year before loaning him to the Blues for the past season-and-a-half.

Story so far

The Australian international has since made 27 appearances for the Midlands club altogether since his move to England, chipping in with two goals.

Update

Birmingham boss, Lee Bowyer, has delivered this update on his situation:

“All I can tell you is what I have said before, Craig has been banging that drum, trying to make that happen – that Riley stays. I know Riley loves it here, he loves training, you see him every day with a smile on his face, he is learning every day and improving as a player.

“I believe he wants to stay, Craig is banging that drum but I think the contract is the contract. I don’t think there’s any way of turning that around.”

He added: “He is going out to America and he is one of their big name players from what I understand and I can’t see them changing their mind over there.

“They are watching from there, seeing how well he is doing and like ‘OK, can’t wait for him to be here’.”

Career to date

The attacking midfielder started his career at Adelaide United and went on to score 14 goals in 48 games for the A-League side in all competitions to land a move to Club Brugge in 2017.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Belgian outfit and was loaned out to Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City before re-signing for Adelaide.

Charlotte then snapped him up last year and he has since been back in Europe with Birmingham whilst the American side prepare for their first ever season.

The Blues want to keep him but are facing an uphill battle right now.