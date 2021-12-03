After collecting four points in their last two Championship matches, Preston North End now turn their attention to their Lancashire derby match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Momentum seems to be building at Preston after their win against Middlesbrough and their thoroughly deserved point against high-flying Fulham.

Bragging rights are at stake this weekend when the Lilywhites travel to in-form Blackburn Rovers in what will no doubt be an extremely tough test for the Lilywhites.

If Preston can get a result at Ewood Park then it will put them in good stead to go and have a positive second half to the season.

Team news

Heading into this important Lancashire derby fixture, Preston have a few injury concerns on top of the long term injuries they have currently. The two players who will be touch and go to feature this weekend are Andrew Hughes and Tom Barkhuizen who were both forced off in Preston’s last Championship match against Fulham.

After missing North End’s last match due to a knock on his Achilles, German defender Patrick Bauer is now back and ready to go for this weekend’s game.

The Lilywhites will also be without the likes of Connor Wickham, Izzy Brown, Josh Murphy, and Declan Rudd who are all recovering from their respective injuries.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Barkhuizen

Van Den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Earl

Whiteman

McCann

Browne (C)

Evans

Riis

It is expected that Welsh striker Ched Evans will start up-front with Emil Riis after he has scored in back-to-back games for Preston after coming off the bench.

Although Tom Barkhuizen is to be assessed ahead of the game, it is likely that he will start as when he is fit and available he is a key member of this Preston squad.

Club captain Alan Browne will also keep his place in the starting XI after being one of Preston’s standout performers in their last few games.