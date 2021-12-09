Sol Bamba left Cardiff City after a five-year spell in the summer, joining up with former Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough.

Bamba made 118 appearances for the Bluebirds in a period of five years between 2016-2021.

The former Ivory Coast international scored 10 goals during his time in South Wales including the winning goal on his debut against rivals Bristol City.

But Bamba’s career looked like it would come to an abrupt end when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021.

After a heroic battle, he went into remission just four months later when it was announced he was cancer free.

Surprisingly, he was released last summer by the City before ex-Cardiff manager Warnock signed him on a free transfer for Middlesbrough.

When it looked like Bamba’s career was over he persevered and defied all expectations, and has gone on to be a tremendous leader for Boro.

The experienced centre-back has so far made 14 league appearances for the Boro with no goals yet to his name.

He even came up against Cardiff in Mick McCarthy’s last game, putting in a Man of the Match performance that left City fans envious that he was no longer their player.

Bamba was named in the EFL Championship team of the month for October after multiple solid performances in the back four for Boro.

However, since then Bamba has left some Middlesbrough fans doubting his capabilities after he made a costly mistake against Preston that led to North End scoring the game’s winning goal.

Overall, Bamba has been a cheap yet crucial signing for Chris Wilder’s men in what has been a difficult year for Bamba.