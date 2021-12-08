Swansea City’s Ollie Cooper joined Welsh neighbours Newport County on a season-long loan deal in the last summer transfer window, and he seems to be making a positive impact at the Exiles.

Cooper, who has been with Swansea City since the age of 12, has so far made 15 league appearances to date with Newport and although only scoring one goal, the midfielder has notched up an impressive seven assists.

Newport currently sit in 8th-place in League Two, and the creativity and attacking attributes Cooper possesses will be vital if they are to get in the play-off places once more, having narrowly missed out on a League One place in last year’s 1-0 defeat in the play-off final to Morecambe.

The Welsh Under-21 international is a player the Swans will look to keep for the future, the midfielder having signed a two-year deal back in February. Cooper made his first-team debut in the FA Cup the month before at Stevenage, and went one better when he scored his first senior goal in the next round against Nottingham Forest.

The loan move to Newport has so far provided Cooper with the game-time and experience needed if he is to become a better footballer, with the Swans midfield perhaps the strongest in terms of depth and quality. Cooper would have found game time at Swansea hard to come by, with the likes of Matt Grimes, Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith and Flynn Downes all nailing down regular starting positions in that midfield area.

Whether he could return as a regular starter next season remains to be the question, all depending on how Cooper does between now and the end of the season. Other factors to consider maybe perhaps where the Swans end up this season or what will happen with the midfielders currently in the squad, with Jay Fulton and Yan Dhanda likely to leave in January according to Swansea Independent.

If the situation were to remain with the Swansea midfielders, Cooper will need to make a decision whether to go out on loan again or try and fight it out for a regular starting spot next season.