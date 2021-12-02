Fulham take on Bournemouth in the Championship on Friday.

Fulham currently sit in 1st-place of the Championship table and Bournemouth in 2nd, and on Friday evening the two will go up against each other at Craven Cottage.

It’s become a huge game in the race for the Championship title and it’s made even more interesting given the fact that former Fulham boss Scott Parker is the man in charge at Bournemouth.

Marco Silva is the Fulham manager, and he’s had a fine season so far. And for tomorrow’s game, he has few injuries to contend with.

The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler revealed on Twitter earlier today that Ivan Cavaleiro will miss out, but that Nathaniel Chalobah is back in training and also that Tom Cairney is available for selection:

Marco Silva's team news before Bournemouth. Only Ivan Cavaleiro out, Nathaniel Chalobah back with the group this week. "Some players not 100 per cent, tomorrow I will decide." Tom Cairney is back. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) December 2, 2021

For Fulham and Silva then, they look to have a near full-strength side at their disposal going into a congested Christmas period.

The club still have some longer-term injuries to the likes of Terrence Kongolo but during a time when injuries are usually rife within the English Football League, Fulham seem to be coping well.

Strength in depth

Going into this campaign, many were tipping Fulham for success, not only because they have some highly talented players in their squad but because they plenty of them.

Silva hasn’t rotated his side massively throughout the campaign so far but he’s used enough of his players to ensure his key ones remain fit for the busy periods.

Tomorrow night, Bournemouth will be looking for a win amid a dip in form from them. But it’ll be a difficult for both sides given how well either side have performed so far in the league.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.