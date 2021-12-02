Luton Town’s stance on Carlos Mendes Gomes’ future emerges as Nathan Jones reveals transfer enquiries
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has ruled out the chances of Carlos Mendes Gomes departing in the January transfer window amid enquiries from elsewhere.
Carlos Mendes Gomes linked up with Luton Town in the summer window after inspiring Morecambe to promotion last season.
However, since linking up with the Hatters, the Spanish forward hasn’t quite had the impact many would have hoped. Mendes Gomes has made only seven appearances across all competitions, making only one start in the Championship.
READ: Luton Town’s reported 5 highest-earning players and their transfer market values
Now, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed Mendes Gomes’ lack of game time has piqued the interest of other clubs.
However, the Hatters will not be looking to let the former Atletico Madrid youngster depart. As quoted by Luton Today, Jones said the club have a plan in place for the tricky attacker.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Carlos will be a good player for us.
“We’ve had many people ring us up saying ‘we can see he’s not had much game time, will he be available?’ And it’s categorically no, we know the plan we have for Carlos.
“Carlos will go nowhere, Carlos will feature for us and we know that, we believe in that.
“It’s a process involved and hopefully that process will now start coming to fruition.”
Looking to the future
This is Mendes Gomes’ first season of Championship football and you can understand why Jones and co are being careful with the talented forward. The Senegalese-born ace has risen up the ladder pretty drastically since his Atletico Madrid release in 2016.
He spent two years on the books with West Didsbury before joining Morecambe in 2018, where he only really starred for one season.
Mendes Gomes is an obviously talented player and has plenty of time on his side at 23, so Jones and co may well be looking to take their time with getting him acclimatised to Championship football before bringing him into the first-team plans on a regular basis.