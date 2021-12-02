Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has ruled out the chances of Carlos Mendes Gomes departing in the January transfer window amid enquiries from elsewhere.

Carlos Mendes Gomes linked up with Luton Town in the summer window after inspiring Morecambe to promotion last season.

However, since linking up with the Hatters, the Spanish forward hasn’t quite had the impact many would have hoped. Mendes Gomes has made only seven appearances across all competitions, making only one start in the Championship.

Now, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed Mendes Gomes’ lack of game time has piqued the interest of other clubs.

However, the Hatters will not be looking to let the former Atletico Madrid youngster depart. As quoted by Luton Today, Jones said the club have a plan in place for the tricky attacker.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Carlos will be a good player for us.