Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the decision to part ways with manager Richie Wellens after six months at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Richie Wellens was named as Doncaster Rovers’ new boss in May of this year. He came in a matter of months after his departure from Salford City with the task of improving on last season’s 14th place finish.

However, this season has been a challenging one for Wellens and co, leaving Rovers sat in 23rd place after 19 games.

Now, Doncaster Rovers have made the decision to part ways with Wellens.

The League One club have confirmed Wellens’ departure on their official club website, bringing an end to his time at the Keepmoat Stadium after seven months in charge of the club.

Doncaster’s statement writes that the club will now be seeking a permanent appointment before the start of the January transfer window, wuth U18s boss Gary McSheffrey taking charge of this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town.

Moving forward without Wellens

With Wellens’ departure confirmed, Doncaster Rovers will be looking to the future with some key decisions approaching.

The club will be hoping to get a new boss in sooner rather than later, giving them time to assess the squad before making decisions on transfer targets before the January window.

However, the priority will be ensuring the club’s League One status. Doncaster have dropped from promotion contenders to relegation candidates in a matter of seasons, with the club currently sitting in 23rd place in League One, six points away from safety without a win in six league games.