Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is “touch and go” for this weekend’s clash with rivals Preston North End, manager Tony Mowbray has said.

Tony Mowbray’s side head into this weekend’s derby day clash with Preston North End in fine fettle.

Blackburn Rovers are undefeated in four Championship games and sit in an impressive 5th spot. As for the Lilywhites, they will be looking to make it three games without a loss as they look to rise from 17th after 20 games.

Blackburn have the momentum behind them heading into Saturday’s tie, but they are sweating on the fitness of shot-stopper Thomas Kaminski.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Rovers boss Mowbray has revealed the ‘keeper is “touch and go” after injuring his lower abdominal muscle in Blackburn’s win over Stoke City.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Thomas is touch-and-go for this weekend.

“I’m not ruling him out. If he trains tomorrow, gets through it and feels okay, he’ll be ready for Saturday.

“The line of thought is whether we need to risk him on Saturday because it could develop into something more severe, or whether we give him a week to recover and get him back and ready.

“We’ll make that call, he’ll train tomorrow and we’ll see how he feels. If he’s telling me he’s fine then he’ll play.”

Who could feature in his place?

If Kaminski is sidelined, former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears will be looking to pounce on the chance to get some Championship action.

His substitute appearance against Stoke was his first senior outing of the season, keeping a clean sheet as Mowbray’s side secured all three points. Pears will be determined to make a good impression as he bids to get more game time at Ewood Park.

Pears’ only other appearance of the campaign came for Blackburn Rovers’ U23s. He was in between the sticks as Mike Sheron’s side lost 3-2 to Arsenal’s U23s in the Premier League 2 last month.