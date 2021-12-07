Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Cameron Dawson is enjoying a fruitful time out on loan at Exeter City this season.

Dawson may have featured heavily for Wednesday over the past couple of seasons but Darren Moore decided to loan out the shot-stopper to Exeter last August.

This season

Dawson has become a favourite so far this season at St James Park after some exceptional performances in goal, performances that have left Exeter City in 3rd-place in League Two.

The young ‘keeper didn’t take long to settle in between the sticks at Exeter. His first game against Bradford City saw Dawson keep a clean sheet and pick up the man of the match award.

Dawson topped off his first month at Exeter by winning their player of the month award.

In 18 league games this season, Dawson has conceded only 20 goals, keeping five clean sheets in total.

Dawson’s future

In January 2020, Dawson signed a new contract at Hillsborough, keeping him on Wednesday’s books until 2024.

The future may not be so straightforward as that contract length sounds. Wednesday’s current number one, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, is only on loan from Burnley, making his future questionable.

Their current number two, Joe Wildsmith, has been a solid stand-in during internationals and cup games, but it remains unclear if he will become the number one next season.

Dawson’s performances this season will certainly be eye-catching to many suitors for next season.

For now, Dawson will be focusing on helping Exeter push towards promotion this season – up next for them is a home game v Northampton Town tonight.