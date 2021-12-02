Rotherham United’s Will Grigg is in contention to play Stockport County tomorrow.

The striker suffered an injury to his buttocks on Tuesday night against Port Vale.

However, he is now ‘feeling good’ and is in contention to start against Dave Challinor’s side.

Grigg, 30, is currently on loan at Rotherham from fellow League One side Sunderland.



Read: Rotherham United defender returns to training

‘In contention’…

The Millers’ boss, Paul Warne, has told their club website:

“He’s come in today feeling good so he’s in contention to start tomorrow night.”

In terms of other any other injuries, he said: “No injuries, no drama. Probably a couple of lads have got a little more fatigue in them then we intended but no, they’re good.”

Story so far

Grigg was allowed to join Rotherham in August having also spent time out on loan at MK Dons last term.

He has since scored six goals in 14 games for the Yorkshire club in all competitions.

Read: Rotherham United have transfer targets in mind for the January window

Tough game

Tomorrow will be a tough game for the Millers as they welcome National League side Stockport to the New York Stadium.

The Hatters are in great form at the moment under their new boss Challinor, who left League Two outfit Hartlepool United to move to Edgeley Park.

They beat Bolton Wanderers in the last round and are eager to get into the third round for when Premier League/Championship clubs come in.

Stockport have a few ex-Football League players in their squad these days such as Paddy Madden, Oli Crankshaw, Scott Quigley and Antoni Sarcevic.