Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan is optimistic that defender Matty Pearson will be available to play against Barnsley this weekend.

The centre-back went off injured in the 37th minute in a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last Saturday, due to back pain he had been experiencing way before the match kicked off.

Pearson had been playing out of position in a flat-back four when the injury occurred. He was replaced by out-and-out right-back Ollie Turton, following a collision between himself, goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and a Middlesbrough attacker.

Corberan confirmed at today’s press conference that a decision will be made on Friday as to whether the 28-year-old can feature in Saturday’s game at Oakwell. Pearson has reportedly been working hard with the club’s medical team so he can get through tomorrow’s training session unscathed.

If the Englishman was to fit straight back into the starting eleven, he would be facing an ex-employer in Barnsley, who he played for during the 2017/18 season. Under the management of Paul Heckingbottom and José Morais, Pearson racked up 17 appearances, but struggled to maintain a regular position in their first-team.

The defender then moved to newly-promoted side Luton Town, where he was a mainstay in their starting XI. He made 128 appearances in three years, and racked up a commendable tally of 10 goals in that time.

Huddersfield will be hoping that Pearson is fit and ready to go for this weekend’s trip to Oakwell. The Terriers currently sit in 8th position, five points off the final play-off place after 20 games played. This season’s upsurge in performances under Corberan have been largely down to a much-improved defence, one which the centre-back has been a regular figure in.