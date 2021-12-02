West Brom’s former striker Kevin Philips has said a move for Rhys Healey could be a “slight gamble”, but is backing their rumoured pursuit of the Toulouse hotshot.

Rhys Healey has enjoyed a prolific spell in France since swapping MK Dons for Toulouse in August 2020.

As a result, the former Cardiff City youngster has attracted plenty of interest ahead of January. TEAMtalk recently claimed that West Brom were alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Norwich City, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers in scouting Healey as he netted four goals in a 4-1 win over Sochaux last month.

Now, former West Brom star Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the Baggies’ rumoured interest.

As quoted by West Brom News, Phillips said that while a move for Healey may be a “slight gamble”, he is the exact type of striker Valerien Ismael’s Baggies should be looking at ahead of January.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s similar to when Leicester signed Riyad Mahrez. That was a gamble and blimey, did it pay off.

“There was Ngolo Kante at Leicester as well who joined from France so there are players out there who could possibly do it.

“However, as I always say, someone who doesn’t have experience in the Championship and doesn’t know the club could be a slight gamble but Healey certainly knows where the back of the net is.

“Is he the out-and-out striker who can fire West Brom to the playoffs or into the top-two? Only time would tell if he came in. But it’s good they’re looking at these types of players and if they’re being linked with it, they are clearly doing their homework.

“Healey could be one who won’t cost a fortune but could come in and do a job. That’s the kind of player they should be looking at.”

Healey’s season so far

It should come as no surprise to see Healey linked with a move back to the United Kingdom, especially given his form for Toulouse.

Since joining the club after a prolific stint at MK Dons, the 26-year-old has managed 26 goals in 52 games for the club. His average rate of a goal every two games is exactly the same as it was at Stadium:MK, where he scored 21 in 42.

This season has seen Healey play some of his best football. He has managed 11 goals and three assists in 15 Ligue 2 games, helping Toulouse to 1st place after 16 games.