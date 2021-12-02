West Brom and Nottingham Forest are eyeing up a loan move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, according to reports.

Dwight Gayle has previously starred in the Championship, enjoying prolific stints in the second-tier on a number of occasions.

However, he hasn’t been able to translate that into consistent goalscoring form in the Premier League with Newcastle United, leaving him down the pecking order at St. James’ Park.

Now, The Telegraph has claimed the Magpies are expected to make Gayle available for loan in January.

The development has put West Brom and Nottingham Forest on red alert ahead of the transfer window, with the Championship duo both interested in a loan deal with an obligation to buy, dependent on if the buying side can secure promotion to the Premier League.

Gayle has enjoyed prolific spells in the Championship before, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if further interest arises.

Gayle’s season so far

The former Peterborough United star has spent much of this season watching on from the substitute’s bench.

Gayle, who previously starred in a loan spell with West Brom, has been limited to only four appearances across all competitions this season. His only start came in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup loss to Burnley, with his three Premier League outings coming off the bench against Watford, Wolves and Brighton.

It awaits to be seen how his situation pans out over the coming weeks, with Eddie Howe seemingly open to letting the striker go.