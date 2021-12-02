Charlton Athletic’s Ryan Inniss has stepped up his recovery.

The defender is back on the grass with his teammates (see tweet below).

💬 Jacko: "Ryan Inniss is out on the grass. He's joined in with some passing drills with the group and should be back in full training on Monday."

Inniss, 26, has been out injured since the end of August.

He suffered a thigh injury in the win over Crewe Alexandra at the Valley earlier this season.

‘Full training on Monday’…

Caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, has said: “Ryan Inniss is out on the grass. He’s joined in with some passing drills with the group and should be back in full training on Monday.”

Frustrating

Inniss has endured a frustrating time since joining the Addicks last October and has only made 19 appearances in all competitions for the London side.

The centre-back then played five times earlier in this campaign before injury struck again.

Boost

Getting him back onto the pitch will be a boost for Jackson’s side with Sam Lavelle currently out with a long-term injury.

Inniss has been missed over the past couple of months and having him available for selection for the second-half of the season will be great news.

Career to date

He started out at Crystal Palace but only made two appearances for their first-team.

The Eagles loaned him out to Cheltenham Town, Luton Town, Gillingham, Yeovil Town, Port Vale, Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County before Charlton came calling last year.