Hartlepool United’s recent interim boss Antony Sweeney has opened up on his future with the Pools as the new management team arrives.

After their search for Dave Challinor’s replacement, Hartlepool United have named Graeme Lee as their new manager.

The 43-year-old makes the step up to his first senior management role after working in Middlesbrough’s academy for the last nine years. His appointment brings Antony Sweeney’s time as interim manager to an end, leaving questions around his future at the club.

Now, Sweeney has shed some light on his future and the discussions that need to be held with the board after Lee’s arrival.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, the first-team coach opened up on his own aspirations, insisting that new boss Lee and assistant Michael Nelson both have his full backing.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’ve got aspirations of going in a certain direction.

“It’s tough for the football club because they have their own vision. They’re going to unveil that vision, how quickly that happens will remain to be seen.

“They’ve indicated certain ideas they see me in and they’re all the discussions that need to be had because it’s been too hard.

“The club is in good hands.