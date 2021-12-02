Derby County supporter group Black & White Together have revealed that the club’s administrators are ‘still hopeful of identifying a preferred bidder’ by the end of next week.

Derby County remain in administration and in search of a new buyer.

The club is approaching its third month in administration and has since been docked a total of 21 points, leaving them rooted to the foot of the Championship table and facing relegation into League One.

Last night though, Rams fans were dealt another sucker punch after a report from Mail Online revealed that their club faces liquidation unless HMRC can ‘write off’ more than £20million of their tax debt – it’d previously been reported that Derby County owed upwards of £28million to the tax man.

Despite this, Black & White Together have revealed that Quantuma, the club’s administrators, remain confident of finding the club a preferred buyer in the coming days:

Black & White Together Update: Quantuma have assured BAWT that they are still hopeful of identifying the preferred bidder for Derby County by the end of next week, this is in line with previously communicated timescale.#DCFC #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) December 2, 2021

Chris Kirchner remains the man seemingly in pole position to take over at Derby County. The American was again in attendance at the Rams’ recent loss v QPR – Wayne Rooney’s side first defeat in three after some positive performances.

Derby County have just one point to their name in the Championship but have put in some fine performance against all of the Championship’s current top three in their last three outings.

The odds remain very much stacked against the club, and off the pitch there remains a lot of uncertainty, but there’s still plenty of reason to believe that the club has a brighter future ahead of them

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Bristol City this weekend.