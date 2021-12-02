Blackpool starlet Rob Apter is set to sign a new deal before a possible loan move after starring with non-league outfit Bamber Bridge.

Rob Apter has emerged as a star performer for Northern Premier League Premier Division side Bamber Bridge since joining on loan.

The Blackpool starlet has managed an impressive nine goals from midfield, with his most recent strike coming from the penalty spot as Jamie Milligan’s side defeated Basford United 1-0.

Now, amid his impressive performances for Bamber Bridge, Blackpool’s plan for Apter has emerged.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Milligan revealed that he thinks Apter will be leaving his loan club “in the next few weeks”.

Not only that, but the Bamber Bridge boss also revealed that the 18-year-old is “about to sign a new contract with Blackpool”, who are keen to see Apter tested at a higher level.

Apter’s senior experience to date

Though his Bamber Bridge loan spell has been the main source of first-team experience for Apter, he has been in and around Blackpool’s senior side as well.

The Scottish U19s international has already made two first-team appearances for the Tangerines. Apter featured twice for Blackpool last season, making his debut in a 3-0 win over Leeds United U23s in the EFL Trophy.

Apter also made his league debut last campaign, making a brief appearance in a 5-0 win over Wigan Athletic earlier this year. Despite only being on the pitch for a short amount of time, he managed to provide an assist for Ellis Simms in the latter stages of the win.