Bournemouth manager Scott Parker refused to engage in comparisons between forwards Alexander Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke.

The two in-form strikers are set to face each other tomorrow night, as Fulham welcome the Cherries to Craven Cottage in what already looks like a promotion decider.

Mitrovic currently leads the Championship’s Golden Boot race, netting a staggering 21 goals in 19 league games. The Serbian is looking like he will break the division’s goal-scoring record in a single season, just months after Brentford’s Ivan Toney netted 30 last time out.

Bournemouth no.9 Solanke has bagged himself 15 goals in 20 games this campaign. The 24-year-old has already equalled his tally from last season, something Parker can take great credit for.

Comparing the strikers, however, was a discussion the Cherries’ boss didn’t want to involve himself in.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Parker said: “Two very, very good centre forwards, who score goals.

“Mitrovic is very important to Fulham, like Dominic Solanke is very important to us.

“Two very, very good forwards, I wouldn’t want to engage in that one.”

Friday’s match-up between first and second place will certainly be one of outstanding quality. The two sides are by far the best within the Championship at the moment, with a seven-point gap separating Bournemouth in second and QPR in third.

Both sides have managed draws in their last two games, the Cottagers earning themselves two frustrating points against Preston and relegation-bound Derby County.

The Cherries are winless in three, picking up just two points versus Derby, Millwall and Coventry. The latter fought back from a two-goal deficit with ten men, scoring two late goals against Parker’s side to earn themselves a draw.

Whoever emerges victorious out of tomorrow’s fixture will surely be the favourite to bounce back up to the Premier League. One certainty is that both Mitrovic and Solanke’s performances will have a huge impact on their respective team’s result.