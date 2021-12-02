Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed the club are scouting a number of European countries in their search for potential transfer targets.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Portsmouth are determined to bolster their ranks.

Danny Cowley will be hoping to get another striker in the building before the end of the month, while defensive reinforcements are also needed at Fratton Park.

The vast majority of EFL clubs tend to focus on the UK market for new recruits, but Portsmouth are looking far and wide for potential options.

As quoted by The News, Pompey boss Cowley revealed the League One side are watching players from across Europe in their search for fresh faces to bring to Hampshire.

The Portsmouth manager listed Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, Sweden and Denmark as countries that are good for scouting as they are leagues that boast similarities to English divisions, while he adds that Swedes and Danes are “very coachable”.

Looking forward

With Portsmouth casting their net far and wide in the search for potential additions, it will be interesting to see if any players from the continent make moves to Fratton Park in January.

The Republic of Ireland is a country that has already produced some top players for Portsmouth, with the most recent example being star attacker Ronan Curtis.

Pompey may well be among the minority of League One sides scouting Europe ahead of the January window, so it awaits to be seen if their search pays off.