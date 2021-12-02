Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw has revealed he “definitely” wants to stay at The Den as the end of his contract nears.

Tom Bradshaw has been with Millwall since 2018, first joining on loan before making the move permanent in January 2019.

Since linking up with the Lions, the former Shrewsbury Town and Barnsley striker has managed 18 goals and five assists in 104 outings, though he is now in the final year of his contract at The Den.

Now, Bradshaw has moved to make his stance on his future at the club clear.

As quoted by News At Den, the Welsh striker said he wants to remain with Millwall beyond the end of this season. He insisted that he must earn his new deal, but would love to stay at a place he and his family calls home.

“Definitely,” he said when asked if he wants to stay with Millwall.

“We’ve made it our home around here. My fiancée’s family are all based here and it’s been the longest I’ve been at a club since I was [at Shrewsbury Town].

“It’s somewhere we’ve definitely made home and it’s something I would definitely be interested in.

“But contracts aren’t handed out willy-nilly, you have to earn them. It’s not something I’m putting too much thought into at the moment. We’re still fairly early in the season.

“I try to do my best week-in, week-out and whatever comes with that comes with that.”

Bradshaw’s season so far

The Millwall attacker has been in and out of the starting XI somewhat so far this season.

Bradshaw has made 10 Championship appearances in total, with six coming as starts and four coming off the bench. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals and one assist, with his most recent striker coming in the 2-1 defeat to Hull City last weekend.

After starting and scoring against the Tigers, it awaits to be seen if Bradshaw can maintain his place in Gary Rowett’s starting XI as he bids to earn a new contract.