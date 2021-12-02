Tranmere Rovers attacker Charlie Jolley is now due to return to the club in January.

Chester have announced that he will be staying on loan with them for another month, as per their official club website.

Jolley, 20, joined the Seals in late October to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since done enough for the non-league side to want to extend his deal.

Done well

Jolley has impressed in the National League North and has scored twice in his five appearances so far.

Chester are currently in the hunt for a new boss after parting company with former Salford City management duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.

However, that hasn’t impacted on Jolley’s situation at the club and they have decided to keep hold of him for a bit longer.

Tranmere spell so far

Tranmere swooped to sign him from Wigan Athletic in January this year.

He has since made two appearances for Rovers’ first-team and has mainly been used in their development squad.

Career to date

Jolley rose up through Wigan’s academy and was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels during his time at the DW Stadium.

The Liverpudlian went on to make six appearances for their first-team and chipped in with a couple of goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Curzon Ashton to get some game time a couple of years ago.

Chester is his temporary home now and seems to be enjoying his time there.