Carlisle United manager Keith Millen says there are ‘ongoing discussions‘ between the club and in-form goalkeeper Mark Howard.

The shot-stopper joined the Blues on a short-term deal midway through October, and has since kept an impressive five clean sheets in eleven appearances.

Howard has played for a multitude of British clubs throughout his career, including the likes of Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers and St. Mirren. The 35-year-old joined a struggling Carlisle outfit who currently sit 22nd in League Two, just one place and one point above the drop zone.

Millen spoke to the clubs website regarding the ongoing talks.

He said: “I’ve spoken to Mark, I speak to all the players, but we’ve had a couple of conversations.

“He shows his experience around the place, he’s a really good pro in and around the training ground, and he shows his experience on the pitch.”

The Englishman played midweek in the Blues’ Football League Trophy tie against League One side Lincoln City. He produced a number of saves to help keep his team in the game, as they would eventually emerge victorious via a penalty shootout.

“He was very close to getting probably three of the pens against Lincoln, he guessed the right way, and credit to him because he did his homework a little bit on what their penalty takers might be doing.

“Mark has been a big part of what we’ve done so far, he’s an experienced keeper and he talks. A lot, actually. He talks a very good game.

“Those discussions are ongoing, he knows how I feel, I know how he feels, and that’s an ongoing discussion.”

Millen will be hoping he can keep hold of his recently-acquired number one. His side need to maintain a better defensive record if they want to stay clear of the relegation zone, and Howard’s performances so far may just help them achieve that.

Carlisle’s next game takes place this Saturday, in a second round FA Cup tie with League One outfit Shrewsbury Town. The Blues will be looking to distract themselves from their worrying league position, as well as bring in some extra revenue if they can reach the third round of the competition.