Charlton Athletic have presented Mason Burstow with a framed shirt to celebrate him making his league debut (see tweet below).

The new tradition continues this morning with @BurstowMason being presented with his framed shirt as the latest academy graduate to make his league debut 👏 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 pic.twitter.com/bmps91pEwE — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) December 2, 2021

Charlton Athletic have started a new tradition whereby they commemorate when youngsters make the step up into their first-team.

Burstow, 18, was handed his senior debut in August in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Crawley Town.

He has since gone on to make six appearances in total so far for the Addicks and has chipped in with an impressive three goals.

Pearce’s message

Charlton veteran Jason Pearce has sent him a message on Twitter this afternoon to congratulate him for his progress (see tweet below).

Lovely touch 👏🏻 top talent 💪🏻 https://t.co/5ewwfW5BMK — Jason Pearce (@jpearce05) December 2, 2021

The centre-back has hailed the club’s gesture as a ‘lovely touch’ and says his teammate is a ‘top talent’.

Big future

Burstow is being tipped for a bright future in the game and was handed a new deal by the League One side over the summer.

The attacker helped Charlton beat Aston Villa Under-21s in the cup last time out and scored after 15 minutes.

Next in line?

Players like Ezri Konsa, Jonjo Shelvey, Ademola Lookman, Karlan Grant and Semi Ajayi have all come up through the Addicks’ academy over recent years.

Burstow is showing early signs he can go on and have a successful career, but will be taking it game by game right now.