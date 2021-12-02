Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed the club are watching “one or two” non-league players amid links with Notts County’s Kyle Wootton.

Despite their strong form of late, Portsmouth are in need of some fresh faces heading into the New Year.

Danny Cowley has identified his attacking ranks as an area that needs bolstering in the January transfer window. As a result, a number of strikers have been linked with winter moves to Fratton Park, one of which is Notts County’s Kyle Wootton.

Now, Cowley has moved to confirm Portsmouth are watching “one or two” non-league players.

As quoted by The News, he insisted that the club are always open to dipping into the lower leagues for new recruits, though added that just because players are from a lower league it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be cheap.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We are watching one or two (in non-league). “We are always open-minded, regardless of the level or the division. We watch a lot of National League and National North and South, it’s our job to try to find one that maybe people aren’t aware of. “You have to take it quite early nowadays because you don’t have to do much to be worth a lot of money. We have to find them and see them as potential.”

What is Cowley looking for?

Striker isn’t the only position Danny Cowley is looking to add to when the January transfer window comes around.

Shortages at centre-back have led to some makeshift defences being fielded in recent weeks, with defensive midfielder Shaun Williams dropping into the back three and left-back Connor Ogilvie operating as a centre-back on occasion as well.

It awaits to be seen if any non-league centre-backs emerge on Portsmouth’s radar, with Cowley keeping an eye on the lower leagues as he searches for January additions.