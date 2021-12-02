Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal has returned to the club in a youth team coaching role.

The 49-year-old is set to work with the Blues’ Under-23s and development squads, bringing a wealth of experience with him at both youth and first-team management levels.

Playing career

McGreal made 150 appearances as a player for Ipswich over a five-year period, arriving from Tranmere Rovers in 1999 after nearly a decade at the club.

The Englishman achieved promotion to the Premier League in his first season at Portman Road. He played 54 games over two years in the top division, and continued at the Tractor Boys for another two seasons following their relegation to the second tier in 2002.

The defender went onto enjoy three years at Burnley, where he would eventually retire at the end of his contract.

Coaching experience

McGreal went into coaching no sooner than two years after his retirement, joining Colchester’s academy with the task of professional development.

The Scouser was briefly appointed as interim first-team manager in 2015 after six years in the youth setup, before being given the job on a permanent basis following the club’s relegation to League Two. The U’s twice finished one place off the play-offs over a four-season period, and lost the 2019/20 play-off semi-final to Exeter City in added time.

McGreal was dismissed by Colchester following the defeat, and subsequently moved to Swindon. However, due to financial constraints and ownership issues, he left the club by mutual consent after just one month in charge.

New role

Ipswich’s Director of Football Operations, Gary Probert, issued a statement on the club’s website.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome John to the Club.

“His role will be supporting Kieron Dyer with the U23s, with a real focus on working with individual players alongside their development plans.

“John knows the Club well and brings a wealth of experience to our setup.”