West Brom signed Jordan Hugill on a season-long loan from Norwich City at the start of this season, but the striker has so far struggled with the Baggies.

Hugill, 29, has so far featured 16 times in the Championship for West Brom, scoring once. The striker has played a backup role under Valerien Ismael and has been a persistent source of frustration for fans, who’ve watched their side progressively get worse under the former Barnsley boss.

Here we break down Hugill’s current situation at West Brom…

Do West Brom want to sign Hugill permanently?

Reports at the time of Hugill’s loan to West Brom revealed that the Baggies don’t have an option-to-buy Hugill permanently from Norwich City.

Since, Baggies reporter Luke Hatfield has predicted that West Brom would not entertain a permanent swoop for Hugill, after his struggles in front of goal for the club so far this season, saying:

“At the moment if you were to ask Albion whether they want him on a permanent basis, they would probably say thanks but no thanks.”

There’s been no official report on whether West Brom do or don’t want to keep Hugill as of yet.

Have Norwich City hinted at selling Hugill?

No – but given that Norwich City could be heading right back down to the Championship next season, they could well want to keep Hugill around for that.

He signed a three-year deal when he joined from West Ham ahead of last season, and so he has another year-and-a-half left on his stay at Carrow Road.

What could the future hold for Hugill?

Given his tough start to life at West Brom, it seems like Hugill could be in for a potentially difficult second half of the campaign.

In fairness, when he’s played he hasn’t had all the service or game time in the world and so he’s inevitably struggled. But he’ll no doubt get chances before his loan expires and he could yet find his scoring touch, and become the striker that West Brom were hoping he’d be.

Time is quickly running out though – up next for West Brom is a clash v fellow play-off rivals Coventry City this weekend.