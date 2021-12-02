Swansea City have reportedly joined the race to sign Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar.

The Swans are alongside multiple other Football League clubs in the heavily-contested pursuit of the 25-year-old. They have been mentioned in company with the likes of Preston, Stoke and Nottingham Forest, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Season so far

Souttar is currently enjoying a great spell of form for Hearts, who currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership and just two points behind Celtic. The Jambos also have the joint-second best defensive record in the league, conceding just 14 goals in 15 games.

So far he has made thirteen appearances in the league, scoring three goals and keeping as many clean sheets in the process.

The centre-back was called up by Steve Clarke to represent the Scotland national team for the first time in November. He competed in a duo of World Cup Qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark, and scored his first international goal against the latter in a 2-0 win.

Swansea links

The Welsh side are keeping a watchful eye on the developments surrounding Souttar’s transfer situation. However it would be unlikely for them to pull off a deal, due to the financial powers they are competing against which the Swans would be unlikely to match.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with Hearts next summer. With a new deal yet to be agreed, it looks almost certain that Souttar will be moving on in January as the club won’t want to let him go for free.