Swansea City have reportedly joined the race to sign Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar.

The Swans are alongside multiple other Football League clubs in the heavily-contested pursuit of the 25-year-old. They have been mentioned in company with the likes of Preston, Stoke and Nottingham Forest, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Season so far

Souttar is currently enjoying a great spell of form for Hearts, who currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership and just two points behind Celtic. The Jambos also have the joint-second best defensive record in the league, conceding just 14 goals in 15 games.

Steve Welsh/Getty Images Sport

So far he has made thirteen appearances in the league, scoring three goals and keeping as many clean sheets in the process.

The centre-back was called up by Steve Clarke to represent the Scotland national team for the first time in November. He competed in a duo of World Cup Qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark, and scored his first international goal against the latter in a 2-0 win.

Swansea links

The Welsh side are keeping a watchful eye on the developments surrounding Souttar’s transfer situation. However it would be unlikely for them to pull off a deal, due to the financial powers they are competing against which the Swans would be unlikely to match.

READ: Birmingham City’s transfer stance on sought-after Hearts star John Souttar revealed

The 25-year-old is out of contract with Hearts next summer. With a new deal yet to be agreed, it looks almost certain that Souttar will be moving on in January as the club won’t want to let him go for free.